Australia Announces Power-packed Squad for Women's Ashes Test

Australia has unveiled its formidable 13-member Test squad for the upcoming Women's Ashes encounter against England, simultaneously shedding light on the fitness concerns surrounding influential players. With the Test leg on the horizon, Australia, having already clinched the Ashes through impressive performances, turns its focus to continuing dominance in the longer format.

The top-tier team, unbeaten in the series with four consecutive victories, faces challenges with its captain, Alyssa Healy, nursing a foot injury that sidelined her during the second T20I. Cricket Australia has stated that Healy's participation in the Test will be evaluated over subsequent days, depending on her recovery progress.

National selector Shawn Flegler elaborated on Healy's situation, describing it as a stress response injury demanding thorough assessment before any definitive decision. Similarly, star all-rounder Ash Gardner's fitness continues to be monitored without a clear timeline set for her return, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding key player availability as the Test approaches on January 30 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

