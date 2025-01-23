Left Menu

Australia Announces Power-packed Squad for Women's Ashes Test

Australia names a strong 13-member squad for the Women's Ashes Test against England amid fitness concerns over key players Alyssa Healy and Ash Gardner. The Test match is set to begin on January 30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground as the series transitions to red-ball cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:34 IST
Australia Announces Power-packed Squad for Women's Ashes Test
Alyssa Healy (R) (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has unveiled its formidable 13-member Test squad for the upcoming Women's Ashes encounter against England, simultaneously shedding light on the fitness concerns surrounding influential players. With the Test leg on the horizon, Australia, having already clinched the Ashes through impressive performances, turns its focus to continuing dominance in the longer format.

The top-tier team, unbeaten in the series with four consecutive victories, faces challenges with its captain, Alyssa Healy, nursing a foot injury that sidelined her during the second T20I. Cricket Australia has stated that Healy's participation in the Test will be evaluated over subsequent days, depending on her recovery progress.

National selector Shawn Flegler elaborated on Healy's situation, describing it as a stress response injury demanding thorough assessment before any definitive decision. Similarly, star all-rounder Ash Gardner's fitness continues to be monitored without a clear timeline set for her return, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding key player availability as the Test approaches on January 30 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025