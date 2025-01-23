Madison Keys' Bold Breakthrough: Overcoming Regrets on the Court

Madison Keys attributes her bold strategy to a remarkable victory on Thursday, saving match point to defeat Iga Swiatek, thereby advancing to the Australian Open final against Aryna Sabalenka.

Keys secured a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) comeback, learning from previous semi-final losses, especially her U.S. Open exit to Sabalenka.

The American highlighted the importance of playing without regrets, facing Sabalenka's aggressive game with her own fearless approach in their upcoming match.

