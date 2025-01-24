Left Menu

Thierry Neuville Shines at Muddy Monte Carlo Rally

Thierry Neuville of Hyundai emerged victorious at the Monte Carlo Rally, finding superb strategies on muddy courses. Sebastien Ogier, despite an early lead, faced a costly mishap. Neuville led marginally ahead of Elfyn Evans, while Ogier ended up in third place in the competitive event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 04:33 IST
Thierry Neuville Shines at Muddy Monte Carlo Rally

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville stole the spotlight at the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally, executing a strategic masterclass on the muddy roads of the French Alps. As Sebastien Ogier faced setbacks, Neuville navigated the challenging terrains to claim victory.

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier led early but lost crucial time due to a mishap on the final stage, falling to third place. "It was much dirtier than expected," Neuville noted, observing the unexpectedly icy roads that demanded caution.

Neuville finished just 2 seconds ahead of Briton Elfyn Evans in a Toyota, with Ogier 12.8 seconds behind. Hyundai's Ott Tanak followed in fourth, trailed by Adrien Fourmaux, Kalle Rovanpera, and Gregoire Munster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025