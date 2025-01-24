Thierry Neuville Shines at Muddy Monte Carlo Rally

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville stole the spotlight at the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally, executing a strategic masterclass on the muddy roads of the French Alps. As Sebastien Ogier faced setbacks, Neuville navigated the challenging terrains to claim victory.

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier led early but lost crucial time due to a mishap on the final stage, falling to third place. "It was much dirtier than expected," Neuville noted, observing the unexpectedly icy roads that demanded caution.

Neuville finished just 2 seconds ahead of Briton Elfyn Evans in a Toyota, with Ogier 12.8 seconds behind. Hyundai's Ott Tanak followed in fourth, trailed by Adrien Fourmaux, Kalle Rovanpera, and Gregoire Munster.

