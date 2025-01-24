Thierry Neuville Shines at Muddy Monte Carlo Rally
Thierry Neuville of Hyundai emerged victorious at the Monte Carlo Rally, finding superb strategies on muddy courses. Sebastien Ogier, despite an early lead, faced a costly mishap. Neuville led marginally ahead of Elfyn Evans, while Ogier ended up in third place in the competitive event.
Hyundai's Thierry Neuville stole the spotlight at the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally, executing a strategic masterclass on the muddy roads of the French Alps. As Sebastien Ogier faced setbacks, Neuville navigated the challenging terrains to claim victory.
Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier led early but lost crucial time due to a mishap on the final stage, falling to third place. "It was much dirtier than expected," Neuville noted, observing the unexpectedly icy roads that demanded caution.
Neuville finished just 2 seconds ahead of Briton Elfyn Evans in a Toyota, with Ogier 12.8 seconds behind. Hyundai's Ott Tanak followed in fourth, trailed by Adrien Fourmaux, Kalle Rovanpera, and Gregoire Munster.
