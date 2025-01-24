Left Menu

Paarl Royals Triumph: Secure Playoff Spot in SA20 Season 3

Paarl Royals clinched a vital five-wicket victory over Durban's Super Giants in SA20 Season 3, strengthening their grip at the top of the table. Mystery spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman showcased a brilliant performance, while Lhuan-dre Pretorius's aggressive 25 ensured a smooth run chase, leaving Super Giants in a tough spot.

Updated: 24-01-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:51 IST
Paarl Royals have solidified their lead in SA20 Season 3 with a crucial five-wicket win against Durban's Super Giants in a thrilling match at Kingsmead. The victory positions the Royals on 20 points, bringing them to the verge of playoff qualification as SA20 enters its final league stages.

The match was marked by an intriguing duel between Afghan spin wizards Mujeeb-ur-Rahman for the Royals and Noor Ahmad for the Super Giants. Mujeeb led the charge with a masterful 2/23, effectively choking the Giant's scoring opportunities after a robust 62-run start by Matthew Breetzke and Quinton de Kock ended prematurely at 142/7.

The Royals' chase saw notable contributions from Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who smashed a rapid 25, and Rubin Hermann, with a powerful 44 off 22 balls that kept the required run rate in check. Mitchell van Buuren's composed 44 anchored the innings as the Royals sealed their victory, while Super Giants, stuck on eight points, need swift strategy adjustments ahead of their Newlands trip against MI Cape Town.

(With inputs from agencies.)

