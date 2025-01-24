Zverev Advances to Australian Open Final After Djokovic Retires Injured

In a surprising turn of events at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic was forced to retire injured after dropping the first set 7-6(5) against Alexander Zverev on Friday. This advancement leads Zverev to his first Australian Open final while Djokovic's quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title remains on hold.

Djokovic's left thigh was under scrutiny following his challenging quarter-final win. The Serbian star was noticeably slow during the semi-final set and, after committing a crucial volley error, walked over to Zverev to shake hands, signaling his retirement and leaving fans in shock.

Zverev, who will face either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton, showed understanding towards Djokovic's exit, calling for respect from the crowd. The German player focused on delivering strong serves and strategized on rallies to earn his place in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)