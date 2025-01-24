Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma Lead Women's ODI Team of the Year 2024

In a prestigious acknowledgement, Star batter Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were selected for the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2024. While India's women's cricket shines internationally, the men's squad saw no representation in the ICC's picks, a list dominated by athletes from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

The women's selection reflects an impressive lineup with three players from England, two each from Australia and South Africa, and one each from Sri Lanka and the West Indies. South African player Laura Wolvaardt, having achieved 697 runs in 12 matches, was appointed team captain.

On the men's side, Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka helms the ICC team after a remarkable year. His leadership and performance, alongside teammates from Pakistan and Afghanistan, underscore a year of sub-continental supremacy. This contrasts with India's infrequent ODI matches, which saw minimal success.

(With inputs from agencies.)