ICC Test Team of the Year: Bumrah and Jadeja Shine in 2024 Lineup

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja from India have been named in the ICC's Test Team of the Year 2024. The lineup also includes notable players from England, New Zealand, and Australia, highlighting a mix of experienced and young cricketers. Pat Cummins leads the team as its captain.

Dubai | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:47 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

In a celebrated announcement, Indian cricket stars Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been selected for the ICC's prestigious Test Team of the Year 2024, showcasing their exceptional skills and contributions to the sport. Young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal also joins them, adding a promising touch from the Indian side.

The all-star team features a diverse lineup with four players from England, highlighting the prowess of cricketers like Joe Root and Harry Brook. New Zealand's presence is marked by their stalwart Kane Williamson and Matt Henry.

Pat Cummins, the formidable Australian skipper, heads the team as the sole representative from Australia, underscoring his leadership qualities and cricketing excellence. The selection reflects a blend of experience and emerging talent in the global cricket scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

