Mohammed Shami's Hesitant Return: A Day at the Nets

Mohammed Shami's attempt to regain his form at the India nets showed signs of rustiness. Despite expectations of his comeback against England, Shami struggled with rhythm. His afternoon at the nets consisted of various drills, a chat with coaches, and gradually increased intensity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:15 IST
Mohammed Shami's much-anticipated return to the cricket field met with mixed results on Friday during his practice session at the India nets. Although the seasoned pacer showed flashes of his old brilliance, he failed to consistently reach his top form.

After a brief jogging session with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, Shami engaged in fielding drills before hitting the bowling nets. Despite an obvious effort, his renowned rhythm was elusive, although he managed to hit the stumps a few times under the watchful eye of bowling coach Morne Morkel, who also served as wicketkeeper during the session.

Shami's practice illustrated a lack of peak form, a surprise given his recent selection for the England series and Champions Trophy. The Bengal speedster, despite his reputed prowess, appeared rusty throughout his training day.

