RCB Unveils Game-Changing Sports-Forward Nation Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru presented their pioneering Sports-Forward Nation report to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasizing India's sport potential. The report, released at the RCB Indian Sports Summit, outlines a roadmap for India's sports future, focusing on commerce, technology, performance, and social impact, with a vision for hosting future global events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:11 IST
The report being presented to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, (Photo- RCB). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) revealed the Sports-Forward Nation report to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, in New Delhi. The report, produced in collaboration with the Sports and Society Accelerator, draws from the insightful discussions at the RCB Indian Sports Summit this November.

Pivotal to this comprehensive report are the four foundational pillars: commerce, technology, performance, and social impact. This forward-thinking project advocates for India's progression in the global sports landscape, supported by feedback from industry leaders and stakeholders.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, the report's keynote contributor, endorsed India's 2036 Olympic bid during the summit, reinforcing a shared vision for India's sporting future. RCB announced plans to launch the report in Bengaluru on February 3, marking a significant step ahead of the second RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

