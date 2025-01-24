RCB Unveils Game-Changing Sports-Forward Nation Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) revealed the Sports-Forward Nation report to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, in New Delhi. The report, produced in collaboration with the Sports and Society Accelerator, draws from the insightful discussions at the RCB Indian Sports Summit this November.

Pivotal to this comprehensive report are the four foundational pillars: commerce, technology, performance, and social impact. This forward-thinking project advocates for India's progression in the global sports landscape, supported by feedback from industry leaders and stakeholders.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, the report's keynote contributor, endorsed India's 2036 Olympic bid during the summit, reinforcing a shared vision for India's sporting future. RCB announced plans to launch the report in Bengaluru on February 3, marking a significant step ahead of the second RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit.

