Dramatic Day in Kitzbuehel: French Skiers Face Setbacks

In a challenging World Cup Super-G race in Kitzbuehel, Alexis Pinturault of the French alpine team suffered severe injuries after a crash, requiring airlift to hospital. Compatriot Florian Loriot was also airlifted following a crash. Swiss skier Marco Odermatt won the race, overcoming difficult visibility conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:18 IST
The French alpine team faced a difficult day on Austria's Kitzbuehel slopes during the World Cup Super-G race. Alexis Pinturault had a significant crash, necessitating an airlift to a hospital.

The 2021 overall World Cup champion suffered a severe bone bruise, tibial plateau fracture, and meniscus damage in his right knee. This marks yet another setback for the 33-year-old athlete, following his major injury last year.

Florian Loriot, his compatriot, also required an airlift after crashing in the same turn. Despite 14 racers failing to finish, Swiss skier Marco Odermatt emerged victorious in a race marked by difficult visibility conditions.

