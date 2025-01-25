Bengaluru Jawans Dominate World Pickleball League Opener

The Bengaluru Jawans secured a commanding 5-0 victory against the Chennai Super Champs in their World Pickleball League debut, held at CCI-Brabourne Stadium.

While the scoreline suggests a one-sided affair, Chennai showcased resilience, challenging Bengaluru at crucial points and thrilling fans with moments of exceptional play.

Jack Foster's nail-biting 15-14 win over Edward Perez set the winning tone. This was followed by a formidable 15-6 women's doubles triumph. The Jardim brothers won the men's doubles 12-9, and Katerina Stewart, along with the mixed doubles team of Foster and Huynh-McClain, ensured the clean sweep on Friday.

