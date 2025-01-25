JSW Soorma Triumphs: Sets Final Clash with Odisha Warriors

In a thrilling encounter at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, JSW Soorma Hockey Club clinched a 4-2 victory over the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers during the Women's Hockey India League 2025. Captain Vandana Kataria acknowledged the team's slow start but praised their decisive comeback, culminating in a final showdown against Odisha Warriors this Sunday.

The match saw Charlotte Englebert dominate, scoring an impressive hat-trick with goals in the 1st, 17th, and 47th minutes. Hina Bano also added to the scoreboard with a goal in the 9th minute. Despite late goals from Tigers' Vandana Katariya and Shilpi Dabas, Soorma's early lead proved insurmountable.

Soorma capitalized on Tigers' initial defense errors, with Englebert seizing a loose pass early on, setting the rhythm. Soorma's high press strategy prompted multiple scoring opportunities, while Tigers struggled to contain Soorma's aggressive offense. Englebert's completion of her hat-trick via a penalty stroke further solidified Soorma's advance to the finals against the Odisha Warriors.

