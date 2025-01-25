Sam Schroder Clinches Fourth Quad Wheelchair Title

Sam Schroder has secured his fourth straight quad wheelchair title at the Australian Open, defeating Niels Vink in a gripping 7-6 (7), 7-5 match. The victory adds another achievement to Schroder's impressive career, enhancing his status as a leading figure in wheelchair tennis.

Ranked second, Vink entered the match with a 23-12 record against top-ranked Schroder, showcasing a strong rivalry. Schroder expressed his elation, describing the win as 'unbelievable' and 'really crazy' to have secured his fourth title.

This year's tournament featured intense competition across various categories, including men, women, and quads. In the women's singles, Yui Kamiji defeated Aniek van Koot. Alfie Hewett claimed victory in the men's singles, and junior titles were seized by Vitoria Miranda and Charlie Cooper.

