Wrestling Federation of India Faces Political Turmoil Amidst Move to New Office
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has faced suspension and political interference amid allegations of harassment against a former chief. Operating temporarily from a former chief's residence, WFI plans to move to a new office, seeking to resolve issues and maintain its autonomy.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has confirmed that its operations are temporarily run from the residence of former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This arrangement comes as WFI, suspended by the Sports Ministry in December 2023, prepares to move to a new office in Connaught Place next month.
Suspended due to his involvement in a sexual harassment case, Singh continues to face allegations including harassment and intimidation. Despite these challenges, WFI opted for a temporary location at Singh's long-time residence, 21 Ashoka Road, as they await their permanent move.
The international body, United World Wrestling, has threatened further suspension if political interference continues. However, WFI insists on its autonomy to advance wrestling in India without hindrance.
