Arshdeep Singh: ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Arshdeep Singh, a prominent name in cricket, has been crowned ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced this accolade on social media platform X, highlighting Arshdeep's distinction after surpassing formidable competitors like Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Australia's Travis Head, and Pakistan's Babar Azam.

In 2024, Arshdeep marked his territory as India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, claiming 36 wickets across 18 matches. His impressive performance was instrumental in India's triumphant T20 World Cup journey in the Caribbean and the USA, leading his team to a long-awaited ICC trophy victory, effectively ending a dry spell.

At 25, Arshdeep Singh has established himself as a crucial component of India's bowling arsenal. Recognized for his exceptional abilities since his full international debut in 2022, Arshdeep's prowess in the powerplay and death overs has been a critical factor in his success, maintaining a stellar economy rate of 7.49 alongside a 15.31 average.

Arshdeep's consistent performance in 2024 featured several standout moments, notably dismantling the USA lineup during the T20 World Cup group stage in New York with a striking 4/9 spell. His remarkable achievement was underscored during the World Cup final in Barbados, where he played an essential role in defending India's 176-run target.

In partnership with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep delivered an outstanding performance, notably dismissing Quinton de Kock at a crucial juncture. Returning to bowl the penultimate over against South Africa, Arshdeep showcased his composure under pressure, conceding just four runs, paving the way for a memorable victory.

