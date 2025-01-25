Federica Brignone Clinches Dramatic Downhill Victory

Federica Brignone from Italy triumphed in the women's downhill race at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, narrowly beating compatriot Sofia Goggia by just 0.01 seconds. This win significantly bolstered her overall World Cup lead, a story that unfolded against the backdrop of Nina Ortlieb's alarming crash.

A drive for excellence saw Brignone win her fifth World Cup event of the season. Her impressive finish timing of one minute and 35.83 seconds ensured she stayed ahead of the competition, as observed with Switzerland's Corinne Suter finishing closely in third place amidst a fierce contest.

Lindsey Vonn's challenges continued, with the American skier failing to finish the race. Compounding the day's competition, Canadian James Crawford captured the men's downhill crown in Kitzbuehel, marking the first World Cup victory of his career.

