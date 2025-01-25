Left Menu

Federica Brignone Clinches Dramatic Downhill Victory

Federica Brignone won the women's downhill race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, edging out Sofia Goggia by one hundredth of a second. This victory extended Brignone's World Cup lead. The event was marked by a serious crash involving Austria's Nina Ortlieb. James Crawford won the men's downhill in Kitzbuehel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:45 IST
Federica Brignone Clinches Dramatic Downhill Victory
  • Country:
  • Germany

Federica Brignone from Italy triumphed in the women's downhill race at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, narrowly beating compatriot Sofia Goggia by just 0.01 seconds. This win significantly bolstered her overall World Cup lead, a story that unfolded against the backdrop of Nina Ortlieb's alarming crash.

A drive for excellence saw Brignone win her fifth World Cup event of the season. Her impressive finish timing of one minute and 35.83 seconds ensured she stayed ahead of the competition, as observed with Switzerland's Corinne Suter finishing closely in third place amidst a fierce contest.

Lindsey Vonn's challenges continued, with the American skier failing to finish the race. Compounding the day's competition, Canadian James Crawford captured the men's downhill crown in Kitzbuehel, marking the first World Cup victory of his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025