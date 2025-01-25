Manipur's Sporting Spirit: Athletes Gear Up for National Games

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced that 400 athletes from the state are set to compete in 19 disciplines at the upcoming 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

Speaking with pride about the state's significant contribution to sports, Singh highlighted that Manipur has so far produced 19 Olympians, a notable achievement on the global stage.

The government plans to offer jobs to National Games gold medalists and continues to improve sporting infrastructure, including a Rs 7 crore upgrade of the velodrome.

(With inputs from agencies.)