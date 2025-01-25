Left Menu

Manipur's Sporting Spirit: Athletes Gear Up for National Games

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the participation of 400 athletes from the state in the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. Singh expressed pride in the state's sports contributions and revealed plans to provide government jobs to gold medalists. Infrastructure improvements are ongoing, including a velodrome upgrade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:57 IST
Manipur's Sporting Spirit: Athletes Gear Up for National Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced that 400 athletes from the state are set to compete in 19 disciplines at the upcoming 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

Speaking with pride about the state's significant contribution to sports, Singh highlighted that Manipur has so far produced 19 Olympians, a notable achievement on the global stage.

The government plans to offer jobs to National Games gold medalists and continues to improve sporting infrastructure, including a Rs 7 crore upgrade of the velodrome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025