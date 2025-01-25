Left Menu

Madison Keys Triumphs at Australian Open After a 16-Year Journey

Madison Keys, once an 11-year-old prodigy overshadowed by expectations, overcame her struggles to win the Australian Open nearly 16 years after turning professional. Beating world number one Aryna Sabalenka, Keys attributes her mental resilience to therapy, which helped her realize her Grand Slam ambitions.

Madison Keys, once weighed down by the expectations of her early prodigious talent, finally achieved Grand Slam glory. On Saturday, the American tennis star triumphed at the Australian Open, defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a dramatic final. Her success came almost 16 years into her professional career.

Keys's victory marks her first Grand Slam win in her 46th attempt, placing her third for the longest wait for a maiden major championship in the professional era. She dismantled the hopes of two-time defending champion Sabalenka, crediting therapy as crucial for overcoming personal struggles and playing her best tennis.

Despite injury setbacks and past disappointments, including a tough loss to Sloane Stephens in 2017, Keys defied odds at this year's tournament. Her historic win is a testament to perseverance and mental strength, as she continues therapy, likening it to regular health care for overall well-being.

