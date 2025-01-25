Harvinder Singh: A Journey from Adversity to Padma Shri Glory
On Republic Day's eve, para-archer Harvinder Singh, a 2024 Paris Paralympics gold medallist, is honored with the Padma Shri award. Singh's remarkable journey from hardships in Haryana to top-tier success in para-archery underscores India's pride and his resilience as he triumphs at international events.
- Country:
- India
On the eve of Republic Day, India's para-archer Harvinder Singh stands among the esteemed recipients of the Padma Awards 2025, being honored with the Padma Shri. As a gold medallist from the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Singh is celebrated for his indomitable spirit and perseverance.
The Padma Awards, one of the nation's highest civilian accolades, are presented across three categories: Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. These awards recognize excellence in diverse fields, from arts and social work to literature and trade. The Padma Shri ranks as the fourth-highest civilian honor.
Singh's recent achievements cement his legacy as he claimed India's first-ever para-archery gold at the Paris Paralympics in a definitive 6-0 victory over Poland's Lukasz Ciszek. Building on his bronze from Tokyo 2020, Singh reaffirms his elite status. Though he narrowly missed another mixed team medal, his accomplishments encapsulate a story of resilience and excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto: The New Face of India's Republic Day Celebration
Farmers Gear Up for Nationwide Tractor Marches on Republic Day
Heightened Security in Doda: Combating Terrorism Ahead of Republic Day
Capital Secured: Massive Deployment for Republic Day and Poll Security
Air India Advises Delhi Passengers Amid Republic Day, Fog, and Rising Pollution Concerns