Sports Icons Sreejesh and Ashwin Honored with Prestigious Padma Awards

Former hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and all-rounder R Ashwin are among the latest sports icons to be honored with the prestigious Padma awards. Sreejesh received the Padma Bhushan, while Paralympics gold medalist Harvinder Singh and former football captain Inivalappil Mani Vijayan were awarded Padma Shri for their outstanding contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:51 IST
PR Sreejesh (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R) (Photo: @RandeepHooda/@BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Several sports legends, including former hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and former all-rounder R Ashwin, received prestigious Padma awards on the eve of India's 76th Republic Day. Sreejesh was awarded the Padma Bhushan, recognition for his significant contributions to Indian sports.

Among the Padma Shri awardees were Paralympics gold medalist Harvinder Singh, who made history with his gold in para-archery at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, and former football captain Inivalappil Mani Vijayan, an instrumental figure in the 1990s Indian football scene. Former cricket spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also made the list for his cricketing accolades.

The Padma awards, categorized into Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, are among India's highest civilian honors, celebrating excellence across various fields such as art, science, public affairs, and sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

