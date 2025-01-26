Left Menu

Rough Premier League Debut for Khusanov: A Lesson in Adversity

Abdukodir Khusanov, Manchester City's new signing from Lens, faced a challenging start during his Premier League debut against Chelsea. Despite conceding an early goal and receiving a yellow card, City won 3-1. Manager Pep Guardiola remains supportive, emphasizing the importance of learning from mistakes for young players like Khusanov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:39 IST
New Manchester City signing Abdukodir Khusanov had a tough initiation in the Premier League on Saturday, as he faced an early setback in his debut against Chelsea at home. Within the first four minutes, Khusanov both conceded a goal and received a yellow card.

Despite the early mishaps, Manchester City triumphed over Chelsea with a 3-1 victory. Manager Pep Guardiola showed his support for Khusanov, a 20-year-old Uzbek, acknowledging the challenges young players face. 'It's a process when you buy a player this young,' Guardiola explained, emphasizing learning from experiences.

Khusanov's debut came amid Guardiola's cautious approach with John Stones, ensuring his recovery for an upcoming crucial Champions League match. Meanwhile, Egypt forward Omar Marmoush, another recent signing, impressed spectators, overshadowing Khusanov's underhit pass that led to an early Chelsea goal. Guardiola remains optimistic about the young defender's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

