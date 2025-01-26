Rough Premier League Debut for Khusanov: A Lesson in Adversity

New Manchester City signing Abdukodir Khusanov had a tough initiation in the Premier League on Saturday, as he faced an early setback in his debut against Chelsea at home. Within the first four minutes, Khusanov both conceded a goal and received a yellow card.

Despite the early mishaps, Manchester City triumphed over Chelsea with a 3-1 victory. Manager Pep Guardiola showed his support for Khusanov, a 20-year-old Uzbek, acknowledging the challenges young players face. 'It's a process when you buy a player this young,' Guardiola explained, emphasizing learning from experiences.

Khusanov's debut came amid Guardiola's cautious approach with John Stones, ensuring his recovery for an upcoming crucial Champions League match. Meanwhile, Egypt forward Omar Marmoush, another recent signing, impressed spectators, overshadowing Khusanov's underhit pass that led to an early Chelsea goal. Guardiola remains optimistic about the young defender's growth.

