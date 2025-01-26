Mary Kom Revels in the Spiritual Grandeur of Maha Kumbh Mela

Legendary boxer and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom expressed her joy on Sunday as she participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela. Speaking to the media, Kom said, "I am very happy that I could be a part of this Kumbh Mela. The arrangements are so good, I have no words."

Kom is a trailblazer in the world of female boxing, being the first to secure six world titles. A five-time Asian champion, she also claimed India's first female boxing gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games. Her stellar career includes a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, with milestones that remain unmatched since she introduced herself to the boxing world at the inaugural world meet in Pennsylvania at 18.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has seen a significant influx of devotees, with more than 10.80 crore taking a sacred dip at the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, as of Friday. According to ancient traditions, this event serves as a spiritual convergence for Sanatan Dharma followers.

Commencing on January 13 and continuing until February 26, the Maha Kumbh marks several significant bathing dates. It occurs every 12 years, drawing massive crowds to the Sangam for spiritual purification, believed to absolve sins and grant liberation. This historic occasion underscores a celestial alignment, creating an auspicious period for devotion.

The event will welcome over 45 crore visitors, marking a milestone for India, highlighting spiritual unity and devotion. (ANI)

