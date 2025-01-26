Left Menu

Zverev's Grand Slam Quest: A Persistent Pursuit Amidst Emotional Battles

Alexander Zverev, still in pursuit of his first Grand Slam title, was defeated by Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final. Despite being ranked No. 2, Zverev struggled against Sinner, losing in straight sets. Zverev remains determined to win a major, while Sinner offers him support and encouragement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:10 IST
Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev expressed a deep sense of disappointment and emotion following his latest setback in the quest for a Grand Slam title. The tennis star was defeated by Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final.

In a stark contrast to his previous close-run final defeats, Zverev's performance in Melbourne on Sunday fell short, ending with Sinner's commanding 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory. Despite Zverev's ranking as No. 2, he appeared unable to match current No. 1 Sinner.

Zverev is determined not to end his career without a Grand Slam title. He is one of just seven men in the Open era to start with an 0-3 record in major finals. His resolve remains unbroken as he vows to continue striving for victory.

