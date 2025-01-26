Left Menu

Thrilling ISL Showdown: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. Bengaluru FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC face off in a crucial Indian Super League match, with both teams vying for top positions. MBSG aim to maintain their winning streak, while Bengaluru FC look to close the gap and possibly achieve a league double over their rivals.

Updated: 26-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:01 IST
Bengaluru FC are in desperate need of three points. (Photo- ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan will be the battleground as Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) hosts Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match slated to kick off at 7:30 pm IST. MBSG, currently leading the standings, are on a striking home game winning streak, securing 37 points from 17 matches with 11 wins and four draws.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, is grappling with a dip in form, having failed to secure victory in their last four games, consisting of one draw and three losses. Occupying the third spot in the table with 28 points from 17 games, Bengaluru is keen to cut down the nine-point gap against MBSG as they aim to clinch a win. MBSG boasts a scoring streak in their last 16 home matches, while Bengaluru FC has struggled defensively, conceding in their last 12 matches, a reversal from their clean start to the season.

Both sides have shown aerial prowess; MBSG leads with eight headed goals this season, while Bengaluru's Sunil Chhetri nears a record with five headed goals. Jamie Maclaren remains pivotal for MBSG, directing their impressive attack which has created 194 goal-scoring chances. Bengaluru, too, with their arsenal of late-game goals, remains a formidable competitor. As both teams prepare for this encounter, anticipation builds for a contest marked by strategic plays and potential historic feats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

