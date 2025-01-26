Odisha Warriors Triumph in Women's HIL Inaugural Edition

The inaugural Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 concluded with Odisha Warriors securing the title, defeating JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2-1 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal emerged as the hero, netting crucial goals in the second and final quarters.

The match began with high intensity, as Odisha's Freeke Moes made the first move into the circle. JSW Soorma was vigilant in defense, gradually controlling possession. Despite early possession battles, a significant scoring opportunity eluded both sides until Warriors' Neha set up Rutuja, only for goalkeeper Savita to intervene, concluding a goalless first quarter.

Warriors broke the deadlock in the second quarter with Rutuja lofting a deflected ball past Savita. JSW Soorma retaliated through Penny Squibb's equalizer. The third quarter saw attempts from Charlotte Englebert and Olivia Shannon thwarted by Warriors' defense. The final quarter's decisive moment came as Rutuja scored again, ensuring the Warriors a 2-1 triumph and the league title.

(With inputs from agencies.)