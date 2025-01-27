Boca Juniors Held to Disappointing Draw in Season Opener

Boca Juniors experienced a lackluster start to their Argentine Primera Division campaign, drawing 0-0 at home against Argentinos Juniors on Sunday. Despite a lineup bolstered by new signings, Boca failed to meet their supporters' high expectations.

Argentinos Juniors seized early momentum, coming close to scoring within the first minute as Tomas Molina's header hit the crossbar. Argentinos continued to apply pressure, with Boca goalkeeper Leandro Brey making a crucial save against Jose Herrera's long-range attempt in the 15th minute. Boca's best chance in the first half came shortly after when Brian Aguirre's shot was deflected.

The second half saw Boca showing improvement, with Edinson Cavani's goal disallowed for offside in the 55th minute. Frank Fabra then squandered a key opportunity by shooting over the bar. Boca Juniors aim for victory in their next match against Union on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)