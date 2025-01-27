West Indies Spin to Victory: Historic Series Leveling Win Over Pakistan

West Indies achieved a stunning 120-run victory against Pakistan, leveling the series in just three days of the second and final test. This win, driven by Jomel Warrican's impressive left-arm spin, marked West Indies' first test triumph in Pakistan in over 34 years.

Pakistan, needing 178 more runs to secure an unlikely victory, quickly crumbled on Day 3, succumbing to Warrican's spin prowess. The spinner's 5-27 performance was pivotal, ending the series with a leading total of 19 wickets and inadvertently pushing Pakistan to the bottom of the World Test Championship table.

The victory was especially remarkable, considering West Indies' earlier 127-run loss in the first test at the same venue. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite's crucial half-century in the second innings further contributed to setting a formidable target that Pakistani batters were unable to reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)