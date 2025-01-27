Shan Masood Reflects on Pakistan's Defeat and Lessons Learned

In the wake of Pakistan's 120-run defeat against West Indies in Multan, captain Shan Masood candidly addressed the team's vulnerabilities, ESPNCricinfo reported. Masood spotlighted the recurring issue of allowing lower-order batters to amass runs freely as a critical factor in the team's downfall. Despite the setback, he underscored the significance of learning from mistakes and maintaining courage under testing conditions.

Reflecting on the West Indies' tail-end contributions, Masood conceded that Pakistan's fast bowlers failed to capitalize, acknowledging a persistent issue that plagued previous matches, such as those in South Africa. The Pakistani skipper also touched upon debates regarding the Multan pitch, maintaining confidence in the conditions that had previously yielded success for Pakistan in three of their last four Tests.

Masood emphasized a broader perspective by urging domestic cricket to emulate international intricacies and challenges, thereby preparing players better for the demands of international competition. He lauded players, including Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam, for their proactive approach in difficult playing conditions, pointing to their contributions even amid low-scoring games.

Jomel Warrican led the devastating spell that dismantled Pakistan's batting line-up for just 133 runs, marking the West Indies' first triumph on Pakistani soil since 1990. Despite a brief partnership from Rizwan and Agha, the visitors capitalized on Pakistan's frailties in just over an hour on the third day. This victory not only levelled the series but was achieved through masterful spin bowling as per ESPNcricinfo reports.

West Indies' victory drew from incisive performances by their spin attack, notably Jomel Warrican, who concluded with a five-wicket haul, bringing his series tally to 19 wickets. The hosts' early struggles were signaled when Kevin Sinclair struck three balls into the day's play, reinforcing the pressure on a beleaguered Pakistani side.

(With inputs from agencies.)