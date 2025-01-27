Left Menu

Familiar Faces and New Challenges: Sitanshu Kotak Takes Charge of India's Batsmen

Sitanshu Kotak, appointed as India's new batting coach, plans to leverage his familiarity with younger players and work closely with seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kotak aims to help improve players' defensive skills post recent Test series losses as he prepares for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sitanshu Kotak, India's newly appointed batting coach, believes his familiarity with the current crop of young players will be an advantage as he assumes the role. He is particularly eager to collaborate with established veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, focusing on preparations for the imminent Champions Trophy.

Kotak, experienced in nurturing talent at the NCA and the India A level, takes over following India's two consecutive Test series defeats to New Zealand and Australia. His initial assignment involves the ongoing T20I series against England, before shifting attention to the upcoming 50-over format matches, crucial for the Champions Trophy starting on February 19.

Highlighting the importance of blending strategies, Kotak expressed confidence in the senior players' adaptability and openness to insights when needed. The BCCI has yet to officially announce his appointment, but Kotak's influence is expected to be long-term, preparing for challenges like the five Tests in England starting June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

