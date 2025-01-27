Unveiling the Snow Leopard: Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Take Shape
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched the mascot for the Khelo India Winter Games 2025, symbolizing the region's commitment to biodiversity and conservation. The event will feature over 1,000 athletes and is scheduled for February 22-25, 2025, in Gulmarg. A multimedia campaign and community engagement efforts are underway.
In a bid to promote biodiversity and conservation, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah revealed the snow leopard as the mascot for the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2025.
The announcement was made during a press event where Abdullah also unveiled a commemorative souvenir and launched a multimedia promotional campaign for the event, scheduled from February 22 to 25 in Gulmarg, north Kashmir. The initiative aims to bolster the region's appeal as a premier winter sports destination.
Preparations for the fifth edition of the KIWG are well underway, as discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by Abdullah. The event will see participation from over 1,000 athletes representing 35 states, Union Territories, and sports boards, competing in disciplines such as alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, and snowboarding.
