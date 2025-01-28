Left Menu

Cycling Team Collides with Car in Mallorca Mishap

Six German national track team cyclists were injured when hit by a car driven by an elderly man in Mallorca. The accident happened during a training ride, as witnessed by the team coach. Fortunately, the injuries were non-life threatening and included fractured bones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-01-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 00:04 IST
Cycling Team Collides with Car in Mallorca Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Six members of the German national track cycling team sustained injuries after a vehicle, driven by an 89-year-old man, collided with them in Mallorca, according to the German Cycling Federation.

The incident occurred as the team, accompanied by national coach Lucas Schadlich, was setting out on a training ride from their hotel in Palma de Mallorca.

All six cyclists—Benjamin Boos, Tobias Buck-Gramcko, Bruno Kessler, Moritz Augenstein, Louis Gentzik, and Max-David Briesewere—were hospitalized with injuries, including fractured bones, but none were life-threatening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025