Cycling Team Collides with Car in Mallorca Mishap
Six German national track team cyclists were injured when hit by a car driven by an elderly man in Mallorca. The accident happened during a training ride, as witnessed by the team coach. Fortunately, the injuries were non-life threatening and included fractured bones.
Six members of the German national track cycling team sustained injuries after a vehicle, driven by an 89-year-old man, collided with them in Mallorca, according to the German Cycling Federation.
The incident occurred as the team, accompanied by national coach Lucas Schadlich, was setting out on a training ride from their hotel in Palma de Mallorca.
All six cyclists—Benjamin Boos, Tobias Buck-Gramcko, Bruno Kessler, Moritz Augenstein, Louis Gentzik, and Max-David Briesewere—were hospitalized with injuries, including fractured bones, but none were life-threatening.
