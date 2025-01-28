Cycling Team Collides with Car in Mallorca Mishap

Six members of the German national track cycling team sustained injuries after a vehicle, driven by an 89-year-old man, collided with them in Mallorca, according to the German Cycling Federation.

The incident occurred as the team, accompanied by national coach Lucas Schadlich, was setting out on a training ride from their hotel in Palma de Mallorca.

All six cyclists—Benjamin Boos, Tobias Buck-Gramcko, Bruno Kessler, Moritz Augenstein, Louis Gentzik, and Max-David Briesewere—were hospitalized with injuries, including fractured bones, but none were life-threatening.

(With inputs from agencies.)