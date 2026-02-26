Left Menu

U.S. Uses Lukoil Deal as Leverage in Ukraine Peace Talks

The U.S. has delayed the sale of Lukoil's international assets, valued at $22 billion, to leverage Ukraine peace talks. The sale involves over a dozen bidders, and U.S. sanctions on Russian oil producers span from Rosneft to Lukoil. High-level government officials are increasingly involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:36 IST
Recent developments reveal that the United States has strategically postponed the sale of Lukoil's international assets, valued at $22 billion, to influence peace negotiations in Ukraine. This move comes amidst a backdrop of complex diplomatic discussions involving U.S., Russian, and Ukrainian representatives.

Despite multiple rounds of discussions across Geneva, Abu Dhabi, and Miami, a breakthrough has yet to be reached. The negotiations cover several U.S. sanctions on Russian oil production giants, including Rosneft and Lukoil. The next round of diplomatic talks is slated for March.

The sale process has seen interest from a broad range of bidders, from oil giant ExxonMobil to private equity firms. High-profile discussions involving U.S. foreign policy have further complicated these sales, as Lukoil continues to play a critical role in global energy geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

