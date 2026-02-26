Left Menu

Nepal's Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideologies Ahead of March 5 Elections

Gagan Kumar Thapa, Nepali Congress president, described the next five years as a transformative period for Nepal, envisioning job creation and healthcare improvements. Nepali Communist Party's Prachanda highlighted ideological battles among nationalist, extremist factions. Nepal's upcoming elections on March 5, following previous protests, promise significant political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:36 IST
  • Nepal

Gagan Kumar Thapa, president of Nepal's Nepali Congress, declared that the upcoming five years could be a transformative era for the country. Speaking at an election rally in Surkhet, Thapa labeled the upcoming March 2026 to 2031 as a pivotal period for change, emphasizing job creation and enhanced healthcare access.

Meanwhile, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, commonly known as Prachanda, addressed the ideological clash in the forthcoming elections, terming it a contest between extremist and progressive nationalist forces. The Nepali Communist Party (NCP) leader criticized past governance failures and denied forming any electoral alliances.

The March 5 elections follow last year's Gen Z protests that caused unrest and political upheaval. These elections are anticipated to bring about crucial political shifts as the nation moves forward from the turmoil of previous demonstrations, with the NCP promising to become the dominant political force.

