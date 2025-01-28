Motherwell Manager Resigns Amidst Supporters' Abuse

Stuart Kettlewell has resigned from his position as manager of Motherwell after enduring personal abuse from supporters, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Monday.

Despite Kettlewell's impressive record, guiding the club to a League Cup semi-final and developing young talent, he cited concerns over his family's willingness to attend matches as a significant factor in his decision to step down.

Club Chief Executive Brian Caldwell expressed disappointment at the situation, noting Kettlewell's valuable contributions and extending support to interim manager Stephen Frail as he prepares the team for upcoming matches.

