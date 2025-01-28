Left Menu

Motherwell Manager Resigns Amidst Supporters' Abuse

Stuart Kettlewell resigns as Motherwell manager due to personal abuse from supporters, despite a strong record and developing young talent. Kettlewell, who guided the club to its first Scottish League Cup semi-final in six years, steps down after backlash affects his family's match attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 05:25 IST
Motherwell Manager Resigns Amidst Supporters' Abuse

Stuart Kettlewell has resigned from his position as manager of Motherwell after enduring personal abuse from supporters, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Monday.

Despite Kettlewell's impressive record, guiding the club to a League Cup semi-final and developing young talent, he cited concerns over his family's willingness to attend matches as a significant factor in his decision to step down.

Club Chief Executive Brian Caldwell expressed disappointment at the situation, noting Kettlewell's valuable contributions and extending support to interim manager Stephen Frail as he prepares the team for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025