Mitchell Owen's Epic Century Drives Hobart Hurricanes to Victory

Mitchell Owen delivered a sensational performance, matching the fastest century in Big Bash League's history. His innings propelled the Hobart Hurricanes to their inaugural Australian Twenty20 title, tying Craig Simmons' 39-ball record.

The 23-year-old shone as an opener, smashing a BBL final record with 11 sixes and six fours. Owen acknowledged the crowd's support at Bellerive Oval and expressed pride in the team's achievement for Tasmania.

Owen's leadership in runs this season, surpassing David Warner, underscores his rising prominence in short-form cricket. The Hurricanes comfortably chased the target with Owen's 108-run contribution, outpacing the Sydney Thunder with 35 balls remaining.

