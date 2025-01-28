Left Menu

Mitchell Owen's Epic Century Drives Hobart Hurricanes to Victory

Mitchell Owen matched the fastest century in Big Bash League history, guiding the Hobart Hurricanes to their first Australian Twenty20 title. Owen's blistering performance included a record 11 sixes in a final. The Hurricanes chased down the Sydney Thunder with ease, thanks to Owen's explosive innings.

Updated: 28-01-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:12 IST
Mitchell Owen's Epic Century Drives Hobart Hurricanes to Victory
Mitchell Owen delivered a sensational performance, matching the fastest century in Big Bash League's history. His innings propelled the Hobart Hurricanes to their inaugural Australian Twenty20 title, tying Craig Simmons' 39-ball record.

The 23-year-old shone as an opener, smashing a BBL final record with 11 sixes and six fours. Owen acknowledged the crowd's support at Bellerive Oval and expressed pride in the team's achievement for Tasmania.

Owen's leadership in runs this season, surpassing David Warner, underscores his rising prominence in short-form cricket. The Hurricanes comfortably chased the target with Owen's 108-run contribution, outpacing the Sydney Thunder with 35 balls remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

