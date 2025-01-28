Left Menu

Bayern Munich Bolsters Future with Signing of Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig

Bayern Munich has signed promising young goalkeeper Jonas Urbig from Cologne, viewed as a future successor to Manuel Neuer. The 21-year-old is hailed for his potential and modern goalkeeping approach. Urbig will compete for the No. 2 spot behind Neuer, with a contract until 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:39 IST
Bayern Munich Bolsters Future with Signing of Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich has strategically strengthened its lineup by acquiring goalkeeper Jonas Urbig from Cologne, signaling future plans. The announcement, made late Monday, aligns with Bayern's earlier addition of youth international Tom Bischof, showcasing the club's proactive approach.

Urbig, at 21, is dubbed one of Germany's top young goalkeepers, indicating Bayern's investment in potential. Bayern's sports director Christoph Freund praised Urbig's ambition and alignment with the club's style, hinting at an evolving goaltending approach influenced by Manuel Neuer's aggressive style.

Financial details reported by Kicker magazine estimate the deal could reach 10 million euros, adding depth to Bayern's goalkeeper lineup as Urbig competes for the No. 2 position. Urbig, ready to challenge himself, aims to grow within Bayern's training environment, with a contract secured through 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025