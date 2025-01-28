Left Menu

Chakravarthy's Five-Wicket Haul Shines in India's Victory Over England

Varun Chakravarthy's impressive five-wicket haul anchored India's triumph over England in the third T20 match. Despite Mohammed Shami's return to international cricket, it was Chakravarthy's bowling that restricted England to 171/9. Ben Duckett's aggressive fifty was quashed by India's spinners on a conducive pitch.

Updated: 28-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:55 IST
In a thrilling display of bowling acumen, Varun Chakravarthy clinched a decisive five-wicket haul, steering India to limit England to 171/9 in the third T20 encounter. Chakravarthy's efforts overshadowed Mohammed Shami's return to the international scene after a long hiatus.

England's innings saw a promising start with Ben Duckett firing a swift 51 off 28 balls. However, the momentum shifted drastically as Chakravarthy dismantled the opposition on a pitch that favored spinners.

Despite a valiant late effort by Liam Livingstone, England's batting line crumbled under pressure. Shami, showing no signs of fitness issues, played a supporting role to India's spin attack, making significant strides in his comeback.

