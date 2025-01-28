Indian Boxing Stars Gear Up for Super Fighter Series in Bangkok

Three eminent Indian professional boxers are gearing up for a grand showdown at the Super Fighter Series, an esteemed international boxing event set to take place on February 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Organized by Grassroot Boxing Promotions in partnership with Crown Boxing Promotions, the event promises high-energy bouts featuring boxers from prominent boxing nations, including the USA, France, Belarus, Ukraine, and Thailand, alongside India's finest.

Laldinsanga, an undefeated 22-year-old and WBC Youth World Champion from Mizoram with a remarkable record of 9-0, will face Sarawut Jiamthong of Thailand in what promises to be a crucial bout for his career.

Sabari Jaishankar, a 27-year-old champ from Chennai holding multiple titles, is up against Thailand's Rattakorn Tassaworn, aiming to follow up his impressive 2022 victory over an Australian champion.

Meanwhile, Vanlalawmpuia of Mizoram, bearing a WBC India Champion title and a record of 10-3-1, is set for an electrifying encounter against Thailand's Supachat Sukonthamanee.

All these Indian boxers are determined to exhibit their prowess and commitment on this global stage.

Mujtaba Kamal, founder of Grassroot Boxing Promotions, emphasized the importance of providing international exposure for developing fighters into world-class champions.

Payam Honari, the founder of Crown Boxing Promotions, highlighted their efforts in showcasing India's exceptional talent through platforms like the Super Fighter Series.

(With inputs from agencies.)