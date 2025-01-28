Record-Breaking Start Ends in Heartache for Toofans

Jacob Anderson set a new record in the Hockey India League, scoring the fastest-ever goal in just 20 seconds. Despite his achievement, the Hyderabad Toofans faced a disappointing 1-3 loss in the shootout against Team Gonasika after ending regular time at a 3-3 draw.

Anderson's lightning-fast goal was quickly followed by contributions from Tim Brand and Amandeep Lakra, pushing the Toofans ahead. However, a brace from Victor Charlet and a precise strike by Araijeet Singh Hundal brought Team Gonasika back to level terms before ultimately clinching the win in the penalty shootout.

The Toofans remain in second place but must await the outcomes of Wednesday's matches to determine their semifinal prospects. Despite a strong start, Oliver Payne's stellar goalkeeping performance for Team Gonasika in the shootout sealed the Toofans' fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)