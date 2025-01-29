Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy's Insights on Pitch Dynamics and Consistency

Varun Chakravarthy discusses the slow pitch in Rajkot that affected India's performance in a T20I match against England. Despite his five-wicket haul, India's loss was due to Adil Rashid's effective bowling. Chakravarthy emphasizes the importance of consistency and defends fellow bowler Ravi Bishnoi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:01 IST
Varun Chakravarthy's Insights on Pitch Dynamics and Consistency
Varun Chakravarthy
  • Country:
  • India

Varun Chakravarthy, India's in-form spinner, provided insights into why India's expectations fell short during the T20I match against England in Rajkot. The pitch, which slowed down significantly in the second innings, played a pivotal role in India's first loss of the five-match series.

England managed to post a competitive score of 171 for nine, leveraging the slower conditions and strategic bowling efforts, particularly from leg-spinner Adil Rashid. India's response fell 26 runs short, unable to navigate the challenging pitch conditions effectively despite Chakravarthy's impressive five-wicket haul.

Chakravarthy highlighted Rashid's skill and control, acknowledging the pitch's role in favoring the English bowlers. He emphasized the continuous work required to maintain consistency in bowling, while defending fellow leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, predicting a strong comeback for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025