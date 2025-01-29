Varun Chakravarthy's Insights on Pitch Dynamics and Consistency

Varun Chakravarthy, India's in-form spinner, provided insights into why India's expectations fell short during the T20I match against England in Rajkot. The pitch, which slowed down significantly in the second innings, played a pivotal role in India's first loss of the five-match series.

England managed to post a competitive score of 171 for nine, leveraging the slower conditions and strategic bowling efforts, particularly from leg-spinner Adil Rashid. India's response fell 26 runs short, unable to navigate the challenging pitch conditions effectively despite Chakravarthy's impressive five-wicket haul.

Chakravarthy highlighted Rashid's skill and control, acknowledging the pitch's role in favoring the English bowlers. He emphasized the continuous work required to maintain consistency in bowling, while defending fellow leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, predicting a strong comeback for him.

