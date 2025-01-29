Left Menu

Johnson Charles' Explosive Batting Seals Victory for Sharjah Warriorz in ILT20 Thriller

In a dazzling display at Dubai International Stadium, Johnson Charles led Sharjah Warriorz to a dominant nine-wicket victory against Dubai Capitals. His electrifying 71-run knock in just 33 balls ensured an unbeaten ILT20 streak, with spinners restricting the Capitals to a modest 131/9 score.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:10 IST
Johnson Charles' Explosive Batting Seals Victory for Sharjah Warriorz in ILT20 Thriller
Johnson Charles of Sharjah Warriorz (Photo: ILT20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Johnson Charles delivered a stellar performance at the Dubai International Stadium, leading the Sharjah Warriorz to a convincing nine-wicket victory against the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 on Tuesday night. Charles' masterful knock of 71 runs from merely 33 balls orchestrated a seamless run-chase, concluded in just 11.5 overs. The Warriorz preserved their unblemished record against the Capitals, driven by an excellent spin attack that limited the opposition to 131/9, highlighted by Adam Zampa's two wickets for 28 runs.

The chase was practically a formality in the powerplay, with Charles and Tom Kohler-Cadmore attacking fiercely, setting the season's highest powerplay score. The duo accumulated 79 runs in six overs, with Charles blasting five sixes, including a staggering 24-run over against Zahir Khan. Upon reaching his half-century in 21 balls, adorned with six sixes and two fours, Charles was eventually dismissed by Sikandar Raza after compiling eight sixes and three fours, incorporating switch-hits and powerful strokes.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore secured the victory in the subsequent over with a strategic boundary off Dushmantha Chameera, concluding with 54 runs off 32 balls, embellished with eight fours and two sixes. Earlier, Adam Rossington's six and two fours spurred the Capitals to 55 runs in the powerplay, but a middle-order collapse, thanks to Zampa and Ashton Agar's spin mastery, left them at 85/4 in 12 overs. Despite Rovman Powell's spirited 32 not out, the Capitals were restricted to a below-par 131/9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025