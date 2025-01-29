Johnson Charles' Explosive Batting Seals Victory for Sharjah Warriorz in ILT20 Thriller

Johnson Charles delivered a stellar performance at the Dubai International Stadium, leading the Sharjah Warriorz to a convincing nine-wicket victory against the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 on Tuesday night. Charles' masterful knock of 71 runs from merely 33 balls orchestrated a seamless run-chase, concluded in just 11.5 overs. The Warriorz preserved their unblemished record against the Capitals, driven by an excellent spin attack that limited the opposition to 131/9, highlighted by Adam Zampa's two wickets for 28 runs.

The chase was practically a formality in the powerplay, with Charles and Tom Kohler-Cadmore attacking fiercely, setting the season's highest powerplay score. The duo accumulated 79 runs in six overs, with Charles blasting five sixes, including a staggering 24-run over against Zahir Khan. Upon reaching his half-century in 21 balls, adorned with six sixes and two fours, Charles was eventually dismissed by Sikandar Raza after compiling eight sixes and three fours, incorporating switch-hits and powerful strokes.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore secured the victory in the subsequent over with a strategic boundary off Dushmantha Chameera, concluding with 54 runs off 32 balls, embellished with eight fours and two sixes. Earlier, Adam Rossington's six and two fours spurred the Capitals to 55 runs in the powerplay, but a middle-order collapse, thanks to Zampa and Ashton Agar's spin mastery, left them at 85/4 in 12 overs. Despite Rovman Powell's spirited 32 not out, the Capitals were restricted to a below-par 131/9.

(With inputs from agencies.)