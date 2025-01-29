Pretoria Capitals Dominate to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

The Pretoria Capitals secured a crucial six-wicket victory over the Joburg Super Kings to remain contenders for the SA20 playoffs. This rejuvenated performance saw them limiting the Super Kings to a meager total of 99 for 9 before making an easy chase, losing just four wickets in the process.

With this win, the Capitals advanced to 14 points, trailing the fourth-placed Super Kings by just one point in the standings. Kyle Verreynne took charge as captain following Rilee Rossouw's withdrawal due to personal reasons.

A disciplined bowling performance, highlighted by debutants Rogers and Gideon Peters, along with a stellar performance by Migael Pretorius, restricted Super Kings. Marques Ackerman ensured a smooth chase with a swift 22-ball 39, keeping the Capitals' playoff hopes alive.

