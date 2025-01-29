Left Menu

Afghan Women's Cricket Team Reunites for Historic Game in Melbourne

The Afghanistan Women's XI, featuring Cricketer Firooza Amiri, reunites for the first time in over three years to play an exhibition match in Melbourne. Representing Afghan women denied rights by the Taliban, the match seeks to advocate for change globally. Cricketers remain hopeful despite restrictions in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Afghanistan Women's XI, including notable cricketer Firooza Amiri, will play an exhibition match against Cricket Without Borders XI in Melbourne. This is their first reunion after over three years of being banned from international play following the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan in 2021.

Currently based in Australia, the players express gratitude to the Australian government and Cricket Australia for their support of women's sports. This match is seen as a beacon of hope and a step toward change, promoting opportunities for Afghan women's education and sports.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley praised the players' resilience and vowed to continue advocating for women's cricket in Afghan culture. The match aims to highlight the global struggle women face in sports, especially under restrictive regimes like the Taliban's.

(With inputs from agencies.)

