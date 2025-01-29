Adil Rashid and Tilak Varma Shake Up ICC Rankings

In a dramatic shift in the ICC men's T20I rankings, England's seasoned spinner Adil Rashid has regained his place at the top after delivering standout performances against India in the recent series. Rashid, renowned for his leg-spin prowess, had initially captured the pinnacle position towards the end of 2023.

However, after being briefly surpassed by West Indies' Akeal Hosein, Rashid showcased his skill in the three-match series in India, pivotal in securing England's sole victory in Rajkot with impressive figures of 1/15. Despite his efforts, England is trailing 2-1 in the series.

On the batting front, an emerging competition has unfolded as India's Tilak Varma closes the gap on Australia's top-ranked Travis Head in the T20I batting standings. Varma's prolific performances have elevated him to second place, with ambitions to overtake Head soon. Meanwhile, other notable movements include Pakistan's Noman Ali in Test rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)