Adil Rashid and Tilak Varma Shake Up ICC Rankings

England veteran Adil Rashid has reclaimed the number one position in the ICC T20I bowling rankings after an impressive performance against India. Meanwhile, India's Tilak Varma surges to second place in the T20I batting rankings, challenging Australia's Travis Head. The shifts highlight ongoing competitions in international cricket rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:44 IST
Adil Rashid (Photo: @englandcricket/X). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic shift in the ICC men's T20I rankings, England's seasoned spinner Adil Rashid has regained his place at the top after delivering standout performances against India in the recent series. Rashid, renowned for his leg-spin prowess, had initially captured the pinnacle position towards the end of 2023.

However, after being briefly surpassed by West Indies' Akeal Hosein, Rashid showcased his skill in the three-match series in India, pivotal in securing England's sole victory in Rajkot with impressive figures of 1/15. Despite his efforts, England is trailing 2-1 in the series.

On the batting front, an emerging competition has unfolded as India's Tilak Varma closes the gap on Australia's top-ranked Travis Head in the T20I batting standings. Varma's prolific performances have elevated him to second place, with ambitions to overtake Head soon. Meanwhile, other notable movements include Pakistan's Noman Ali in Test rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

