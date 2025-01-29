Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy Make Waves in ICC Rankings

Talented India batter Tilak Varma has ascended to second place in the latest ICC men's T20I rankings, as per the official release this Wednesday. In an exciting development, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy also made substantial progress, soaring 25 places to enter the top five among bowlers.

Varma’s recent performances in the ongoing series against England have been spectacular, with scores that have taken him to just 23 points below Australia’s Travis Head, who leads the batters' list. By the series' end, Varma could potentially become the youngest player to top the T20I rankings, surpassing Babar Azam’s record.

Additionally, India's Abhishek Sharma and England’s Liam Livingstone have seen significant improvements in their rankings, while Chakravarthy’s stellar figures of 5/24 in a recent match further solidified his standing among T20I bowlers. As the cricket season progresses, eyes are on these emerging talents navigating their way up the ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)