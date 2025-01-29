Left Menu

Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy Make Waves in ICC Rankings

Indian cricketers Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy have climbed the ranks in the latest ICC men's T20I rankings. Varma, now second among batters, is closing in on top-spot Travis Head. Spinner Chakravarthy's impressive performance propelled him into the top five bowlers. Other players like Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel also made significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:28 IST
Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy Make Waves in ICC Rankings
Tilak Varma Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Talented India batter Tilak Varma has ascended to second place in the latest ICC men's T20I rankings, as per the official release this Wednesday. In an exciting development, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy also made substantial progress, soaring 25 places to enter the top five among bowlers.

Varma’s recent performances in the ongoing series against England have been spectacular, with scores that have taken him to just 23 points below Australia’s Travis Head, who leads the batters' list. By the series' end, Varma could potentially become the youngest player to top the T20I rankings, surpassing Babar Azam’s record.

Additionally, India's Abhishek Sharma and England’s Liam Livingstone have seen significant improvements in their rankings, while Chakravarthy’s stellar figures of 5/24 in a recent match further solidified his standing among T20I bowlers. As the cricket season progresses, eyes are on these emerging talents navigating their way up the ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Culturally aware AI? A deep dive into ChatGPT’s responses to sensitive topics

Rethinking online consent: Autonomy in a click-driven world

Transforming businesses with digital tools for unprecedented efficiency

Rise of IoT in healthcare: Enhancing patient care while combating cyber risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025