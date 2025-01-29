Left Menu

Anirban Lahiri Aims to Break LIV Golf Title Drought at Home

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri focuses on achieving consistency and ending his title drought at the International Series India, DLF Golf & Country Club. He highlights challenges posed by the course and anticipates a thrilling tournament including top LIV Golf players, while praising the resurgence of SSP Chawrasia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:02 IST
Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri, a distinguished Indian golfer, is set to sharpen his game in pursuit of greater consistency and discarding his title drought at the LIV Golf event held at DLF Golf and Country Club. Kicking off the 2025 season, Lahiri seeks to stick to the fundamentals, aiming for a successful run.

Despite securing several top-10 finishes in recent tournaments, the 37-year-old golfer acknowledges his patchy performances and vows to refine his approach as formidable opponents like Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann serve as stiff competition.

Lahiri also reflects on the strategic significance of his relocation to Dubai and the beneficial proximity to his coach, Vijay Divecha. The move has been pivotal for his professional growth and personal life balance, allowing for more focused training sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

