Born for Glory: Steve Smith Reaches 10,000 Test Runs Milestone

Australian batsman Steve Smith has joined the elite group of cricketers who have scored 10,000 runs in Test matches, marking a significant achievement in both his career and cricket history. This feat was accomplished during Australia's first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Smith becomes the fourth Australian and the fifteenth globally to reach this milestone, following the likes of Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh.

Renowned former leg-spinner Kerry O'Keeffe has lauded Smith's journey from initially being viewed as a leg-spin all-rounder to becoming one of Australia's top batsmen. Speaking on Fox Cricket, O'Keeffe recollected Smith's early days, highlighting his unique leg-spin action and extraordinary hand-eye coordination, crucial in his evolution into a world-class batsman. His ability to play shots from 'impossible positions' sets him apart, according to O'Keeffe, who ranks Smith among Australian cricket's finest.

In the opening day of the Galle Test, Smith ended at 104 not out, contributing to an impressive 195-run partnership with Usman Khawaja. Their efforts helped Australia reach 330/2 by the end of play. With a current average of 56.44 across 115 Tests, Smith's tally includes 35 centuries and 41 fifties, surpassing distinguished players like Brian Lara and Younis Khan. As Australia advances in the ICC World Test Championship, Smith remains a crucial figure with his continued performance and resilience.

