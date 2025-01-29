Rajasthan Royals Launch Culturally-Inspired Jersey for IPL 2025

The Rajasthan Royals unveiled their new jersey for the IPL 2025 season, spotlighting the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. The design, crafted by students from NIFT Jodhpur, underscores the franchise's dedication to nurturing local talent.

A video featuring Head Coach Rahul Dravid and local star Kunal Singh Rathore celebrates the jersey launch, drawing design inspiration from the intricate motifs of Chittorgarh's historic Vijay Stambh. This monument, renowned for its representation of Rajput valor and unity, underscores the essence of the team's values.

Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum emphasized the significance of using the franchise's platform to highlight the innovative work of young designers. He praised the creative minds at NIFT Jodhpur for their contemporary take on traditional design, while NIFT Director Prof G Hari Shankar Prasad expressed pride in showcasing student talent on such a prominent stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)