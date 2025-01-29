Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Launch Culturally-Inspired Jersey for IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals have released their new IPL 2025 jersey, designed by NIFT Jodhpur students, reflecting Rajasthan's cultural heritage. The jersey unveils in a video featuring Head Coach Rahul Dravid. With motifs inspired by the Vijay Stambh, the design symbolizes unity and pride as the franchise promotes young talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:23 IST
Rajasthan Royals Launch Culturally-Inspired Jersey for IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals jersey reveal. (Photo- Rajasthan Royals X/@rajasthanroyals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Royals unveiled their new jersey for the IPL 2025 season, spotlighting the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. The design, crafted by students from NIFT Jodhpur, underscores the franchise's dedication to nurturing local talent.

A video featuring Head Coach Rahul Dravid and local star Kunal Singh Rathore celebrates the jersey launch, drawing design inspiration from the intricate motifs of Chittorgarh's historic Vijay Stambh. This monument, renowned for its representation of Rajput valor and unity, underscores the essence of the team's values.

Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum emphasized the significance of using the franchise's platform to highlight the innovative work of young designers. He praised the creative minds at NIFT Jodhpur for their contemporary take on traditional design, while NIFT Director Prof G Hari Shankar Prasad expressed pride in showcasing student talent on such a prominent stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025