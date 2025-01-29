Left Menu

Legendary Nordic Combined Champion Jarl Magnus Riiber Announces Retirement Amid Health Battle

Jarl Magnus Riiber, the foremost Nordic combined athlete, is set to retire at the season's end, foregoing next year's Milan-Cortina Games. Riiber's decision is influenced by his recent Crohn's disease diagnosis and a desire to prioritize family time, in spite of his excellent record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:46 IST
Jarl Magnus Riiber, hailed as the most successful athlete in Nordic combined history, has revealed his plans to retire at the conclusion of the current season, opting out of the 2024 Milan-Cortina Games. His illustrious career boasts an unprecedented 76 World Cup victories and eight world championship gold medals.

Riiber's decision comes after a recent diagnosis of Crohn's disease, a chronic and debilitating inflammatory condition of the digestive system. At a press conference, the 27-year-old expressed surprise at the diagnosis and cited health issues and family commitments as significant factors in his decision-making process.

Despite never clinching an Olympic gold medal, Riiber was a leading contender for the upcoming Games following his four-gold feat at the 2023 World Championships. His withdrawal marks a significant shift in the Nordic combined discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

