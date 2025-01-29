Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Aims to Maintain Unbeaten Streak Against Kerala Blasters

Chennaiyin FC seeks to maintain their unbeaten record against Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Head coach Owen Coyle emphasizes the significance of the derby match not just for points but also for team morale. Key players' availability and team strategies are discussed ahead of the clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:10 IST
Chennaiyin FC's Head Coach Owen Coyle during the presser in Chennai. (Picture: Chennaiyin FC). Image Credit: ANI
Chennaiyin FC is gearing up to extend their undefeated streak against Kerala Blasters FC at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during Thursday's Indian Super League 2024-25 encounter. The team has maintained this record at the Marina Arena since the inception of the ISL 11 years ago, according to Chennaiyin FC's statement.

At a press conference in Chennai, head coach Owen Coyle highlighted the match's dual importance for both securing three points and boosting the morale among supporters. "It's not just about winning; it's about the bragging rights," Coyle said. He expressed confidence in his team's readiness for the derby, stating the excitement surrounding these matches.

Coyle noted that this game offers a platform for the team's bounce-back, especially after a series of challenging matches. He emphasized the need for passion and determination, reminding players to focus on the present. Team captain Ryan Edwards also stressed the importance of learning from past mistakes to ensure improved performances moving forward. Gurkirat Singh will miss the match due to personal reasons, and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy is ruled out. However, Lukas Brambilla has been confirmed fit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

